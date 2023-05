3 Ways the U.S. Government Helps Bitcoin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been 14 years since Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) first launched, and since then, it has been a roller coaster ride. There have been multiple crypto winters and, of course, some historically explosive bull runs. As these cycles have unfolded, it seems Bitcoin's popularity and recognition as a legitimate investment only grows. There are likely a handful of reasons Bitcoin has risen to this level of notoriety today, but what trends could give it the next leg up? Well, there are likely three in particular -- and they all have to do with the U.S. government. Continue reading