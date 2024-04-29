|
29.04.2024 12:20:00
3 Winners of the Bitcoin Halving
After four years of waiting, the long-anticipated Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving finally took place on April 19. It promises to be yet another watershed moment in the history of Bitcoin. That's because every new halving cycle typically brings another bull market rally for Bitcoin, as well as another all-time high.But it's not just Bitcoin that could be a big winner of the Bitcoin halving. Three other big winners include Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK). Let's take a closer look.The obvious winner, of course, is Coinbase. First and foremost, the start of a new bull market rally for Bitcoin could lead to retail investors returning to the company's cryptocurrency trading platform, thereby pumping up Coinbase's transaction-related revenue. And, since a rising price for Bitcoin is traditionally good for the broader crypto market as well, there is likely to be increased trading in many, if not all, of the more than 245 cryptos currently listed on the exchange.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
