4 Reasons to Buy Ethereum Like There's No Tomorrow

Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), the largest cryptocurrency of the open-source Ethereum network, has rallied nearly 70% over the past 12 months. However, it's still trading about 35% below its all-time high of $4,815, which it reached during the apex of the buying frenzy in cryptocurrencies in November 2021.Some bullish investors believe Ether's price could soar even higher. VanEck's Matthew Sigel and Patrick Bush expect its price to reach $11,800 by 2030, while Ark Invest's Cathie Wood believes it could be worth $166,000 by 2032. Investors should take those estimates with a grain of salt, but I believe Ether could still head much higher for four simple reasons.Image source: Getty Images.