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25.03.2026 20:05:00
5 Ripple Effects From the Strait of Hormuz Blockade Affecting Energy Stocks
The price of oil is clearly being heavily influenced by speculation about developments in the Persian Gulf, specifically the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic. It's important to remember that this isn't simply a question of the U.S. ceasing attacks on Iran. It's Iran that is refusing to allow traffic through, and the threat to energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf remains, so even if it's reopened, it's unclear when energy flows will return to pre-conflict levels.In this context, here are some ways the closure will affect energy-related companies and how to protect a portfolio against these risks. This is not the place to discuss geopolitics, but it is the place for retail investors to discuss the growing risk posed by recent hostilities and the stocks that can help navigate risk.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1538
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,22
|
-0,0200
|
|
-0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8653
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9167
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0293
|
-0,0003
|
|
0,00
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