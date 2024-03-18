|
18.03.2024 12:45:00
A Bitcoin Halving Is Coming: 4 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
The impending Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving in April is one of the most anticipated events in the blockchain and crypto world, and for good reason. In the three previous halvings, the price of Bitcoin surged higher afterward, and many investors expect the same thing to happen this time around.As a result, many investors are planning to buy Bitcoin before the halving event. But which other cryptocurrencies stand to benefit from the halving? Here are four that could be ready to soar.Although the prices of all cryptocurrencies are correlated with Bitcoin to some degree, a handful of top cryptocurrencies have shown historically higher-than-average correlations. In other words, if you track the price of Bitcoin, and you track the price of these cryptocurrencies, you'll see that they tend to zig and zag largely in unison. So if Bitcoin is poised for a major break-out after the halving, shouldn't you be looking for other cryptocurrencies most likely to go along for the ride?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 360+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0888
|
-0,0008
|
|
-0,08
|Japanischer Yen
|
162,484
|
0,1815
|
|
0,11
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8552
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9636
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5136
|
-0,0025
|
|
-0,03
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Woche der Notenbanken: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Montag in der Gewinnzone, während sich der deutsche Leitindex kaum bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag fester. Zum Wochenstart bewegten sich die asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.