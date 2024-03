A Bitcoin Halving Is Coming: 4 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

The impending Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving in April is one of the most anticipated events in the blockchain and crypto world, and for good reason. In the three previous halvings, the price of Bitcoin surged higher afterward, and many investors expect the same thing to happen this time around.As a result, many investors are planning to buy Bitcoin before the halving event. But which other cryptocurrencies stand to benefit from the halving? Here are four that could be ready to soar.Although the prices of all cryptocurrencies are correlated with Bitcoin to some degree, a handful of top cryptocurrencies have shown historically higher-than-average correlations. In other words, if you track the price of Bitcoin, and you track the price of these cryptocurrencies, you'll see that they tend to zig and zag largely in unison. So if Bitcoin is poised for a major break-out after the halving, shouldn't you be looking for other cryptocurrencies most likely to go along for the ride?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel