|
18.03.2024 09:32:00
A Bitcoin Halving Is Coming: Should You Buy It Now?
For the first three months of 2024, the primary investment thesis for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been the recent introduction of the new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). And indeed, with nearly $1 billion flowing into them on a daily basis, these new ETFs have played a prominent role in pushing up the price of the cryptocurrency to new all-time highs.But there's another catalyst on the horizon that could play an equally important role in Bitcoin's future price trajectory: the upcoming halving in mid-April. On one hand, the event could see the crypto rocket even higher, as it has after previous halvings. On the other hand, the event could overpromise and underdeliver, thereby dampening the current Bitcoin euphoria. Let's look at both scenarios.If you examine the track record of Bitcoin, it's hard not to conclude that the upcoming halving will produce some truly spectacular gains. In three previous halving cycles (in 2012, 2016, and 2020), it has skyrocketed to new all-time highs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 360+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0902
|
0,0006
|
|
0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
162,6135
|
0,3110
|
|
0,19
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8559
|
0,0009
|
|
0,11
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9629
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,03
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5249
|
0,0088
|
|
0,10
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Woche der Notenbanken: ATX um Nulllinie -- DAX mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Montag um seinen Freitagsschluss, während es beim deutschen Leitindex nach oben geht. Zum Wochenstart bewegeten sich die asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.