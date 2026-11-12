A New Blockchain Payments Survey Shows Stablecoins Going Mainstream. Here's How to Buy Into the Stablecoin Investment Trend.

Blockchain payments used to be a weird idea. A few years ago, the whole concept of paying for everyday items with crypto felt like a poorly executed PR stunt.

You might remember the hype around buying AMC (NYSE: AMC) movie tickets with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in 2021. Sure, it was good for a quick chuckle on social media and a brief pop in retail trading volume, but trying to convince a serious CFO to manage their corporate treasury with a dog-themed internet coin was a complete non-starter. You can still use crypto at AMC, but nobody's talking about it. It was a novelty, not a utility. Why buy a cup of coffee with an asset that might drop 15% before the barista even hands over the receipt?

That's changing in 2026.

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