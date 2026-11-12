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12.11.2026 21:13:00
A New Blockchain Payments Survey Shows Stablecoins Going Mainstream. Here's How to Buy Into the Stablecoin Investment Trend.
Blockchain payments used to be a weird idea. A few years ago, the whole concept of paying for everyday items with crypto felt like a poorly executed PR stunt.
You might remember the hype around buying AMC (NYSE: AMC) movie tickets with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in 2021. Sure, it was good for a quick chuckle on social media and a brief pop in retail trading volume, but trying to convince a serious CFO to manage their corporate treasury with a dog-themed internet coin was a complete non-starter. You can still use crypto at AMC, but nobody's talking about it. It was a novelty, not a utility. Why buy a cup of coffee with an asset that might drop 15% before the barista even hands over the receipt?
That's changing in 2026.
Jetzt Devisen-CFDs mit bis zu Hebel 30 handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie mit Devisen-CFDs mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Mit nur 100 € können Sie von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1021
|
-0,0034
|
|
-0,31
|Japanischer Yen
|
176,6725
|
-0,0475
|
|
-0,03
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8344
|
-0,0009
|
|
-0,10
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9253
|
0,0018
|
|
0,19
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6468
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
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