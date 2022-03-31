A quick guide to blockchain

There is one technology trend that could prove to be even more tectonic and enduring than cloud computing: the blockchain. While the cloud challenges how we build software and modifies how we operate businesses, blockchain technology potentially alters how we think about and process transactions themselves. Beyond serving as a foundation for cryptocurrency, blockchain could influence in a fundamental way how we propose and record agreements.The revolutionary nature of blockchain and the cryptocurrencies it enables are much touted and certainly subject to exaggeration. And yet, when contemplating how current technology developments might play into the future, it’s tough to identify another development more likely to influence the shape of things to come. Blockchain may prove to be the most significant innovation since the internet.To read this article in full, please click here