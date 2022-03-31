|
31.03.2022 12:00:00
A quick guide to blockchain
There is one technology trend that could prove to be even more tectonic and enduring than cloud computing: the blockchain. While the cloud challenges how we build software and modifies how we operate businesses, blockchain technology potentially alters how we think about and process transactions themselves. Beyond serving as a foundation for cryptocurrency, blockchain could influence in a fundamental way how we propose and record agreements.The revolutionary nature of blockchain and the cryptocurrencies it enables are much touted and certainly subject to exaggeration. And yet, when contemplating how current technology developments might play into the future, it’s tough to identify another development more likely to influence the shape of things to come. Blockchain may prove to be the most significant innovation since the internet.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Jetzt Devisen mit bis zu Hebel 30 handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie mit Devisen mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Mit nur 100,00 € können Sie von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1049
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,17
|Japanischer Yen
|
135,611
|
0,9110
|
|
0,68
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8426
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0223
|
0,0007
|
|
0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6569
|
-0,0119
|
|
-0,14
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger beobachten Lage in der Ukraine weiter skeptisch: Dow freundlich erwartet -- ATX fester -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street dürfte erholt in das neue Quartal starten. Der ATX und der DAX zeigen sich am Freitag stärker. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.