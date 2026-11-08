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08.11.2026 12:03:00
A Top Silicon Valley Investor Predicts a Bitcoin Crash to $57,000 Within the Next 12 Months. Here's Why He's Wrong.
Several high-profile investors have already given up on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Earlier this year, for example, billionaire Mark Cuban said Bitcoin had "lost the plot," announcing that he was selling nearly all his Bitcoin.
Now comes Silicon Valley investor Jason Calacanis, co-host of the All-In Podcast, who is predicting a Bitcoin crash all the way to the $57,000 price level. And he didn't stop there. He also predicted that Bitcoin would never come close to reaching its current all-time high of $126,000.
Yes, Bitcoin is still down 38% from its October 2025 highs, but all signs are now pointing to a bottom. This summer, Coinbase Global CEO Brian Armstrong called a Bitcoin bottom at the $60,000 price level. And many top analysts now say Bitcoin is in an accumulation phase. In other words, it's not yet a full-fledged Bitcoin bull market rally, but it's getting close.
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1,114
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-0,0080
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-0,71
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176,545
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-0,3650
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-0,21
|Britische Pfund
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0,8345
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0,0003
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0,03
|Schweizer Franken
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0,9135
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-0,0023
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-0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
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8,734
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0,0000
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0,00
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