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31.08.2026 01:30:00
According to BlackRock, Bitcoin Is Still a Great Portfolio Diversifier. So How Much Bitcoin Should You Be Holding in Your Portfolio?
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price spiked more than 22% over the past two weeks as investors have grown increasingly concerned about macroeconomic news, including rising inflation, the ballooning national debt, and the U.S. Treasury's plan to increase bond purchases.Owning some cryptocurrencies can be a good way to diversify your portfolio, but how much is the right amount? Investment firm BlackRock recommends allocating just 1% to 2% of a traditional 60/40 investment strategy (60% stocks, 40% bonds) to Bitcoin.Here's why BlackRock recommends diversifying your portfolio with Bitcoin and why holding a smaller position is better than making big bets on the cryptocurrency.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1582
|
-0,0071
|
|
-0,61
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,44
|
-0,2900
|
|
-0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8561
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,16
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9377
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0802
|
-0,0530
|
|
-0,58
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