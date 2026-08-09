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09.08.2026 16:52:00
After a $130 Million Hack of Coldcard, Money Is Flowing Into Bitcoin ETFs. Here's the Best Bitcoin ETF to Buy Right Now.
Since the start of August, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has fallen about 1% (as of Aug. 5). This small move doesn't take way from the fact that Coinkite, the maker of a highly regarded self-custody hardware wallet called Coldcard, is experiencing an ongoing hack that has so far seen $130 million worth of customers' Bitcoin stolen.At the same time, money has been flowing to Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with $382 million of combined inflows registered on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. If you're figuring out which ETF is the best one to buy, continue reading.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1559
|
0,0037
|
|
0,32
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,43
|
-0,1100
|
|
-0,06
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8572
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9344
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0678
|
0,0268
|
|
0,30
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