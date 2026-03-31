31.03.2026 05:15:00

After Crashing 45% in 180 Days, Is Bitcoin Still a Buy?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is often paired with gold as a store of wealth. There is some logic behind that view of Bitcoin, but there are also some very material problems with this cryptocurrency that you shouldn't overlook. The 45% drop in Bitcoin's price in roughly six months may not be the buying opportunity you think it is.Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that exists outside the typical monetary framework. That's the big selling point, since using a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin allows you to make transactions that can't easily be tracked. And, equally important, the valuation of government-backed currencies doesn't directly impact Bitcoin. The price of Bitcoin is dictated by the market. Essentially, Bitcoin's price depends on what Bitcoin traders are willing to pay for it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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