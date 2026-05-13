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13.05.2026 14:20:00
After Falling 33% in 6 Months, Is Ethereum Still a Buy With $1,000?
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) looks like it might be trading at a discount for now, despite its price crumbling by 33% over the past six months.Let's take a peek under the hood to see if it's actually a bargain worth buying with a $1,000 investment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,171
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,04
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,87
|
-0,0600
|
|
-0,03
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8663
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9153
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,06
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1713
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,02