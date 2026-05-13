13.05.2026 14:20:00

After Falling 33% in 6 Months, Is Ethereum Still a Buy With $1,000?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) looks like it might be trading at a discount for now, despite its price crumbling by 33% over the past six months.Let's take a peek under the hood to see if it's actually a bargain worth buying with a $1,000 investment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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