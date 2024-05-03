|
03.05.2024 17:41:00
After the Halving, Could These Under-the-Radar Bitcoin Mining Stocks Have a New Multimillion-Dollar Market Opportunity in Artificial Intelligence?
Now that the much-anticipated Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving is in the books, all eyes are focused on the future price of Bitcoin. And they should be given the past historical track record of halving events leading to massive bull market rallies for Bitcoin.But don't ignore what's happening with the Bitcoin miners. The halving has a significant impact on their business models given that it cuts their mining rewards in half. To make up that shortfall, they are going to have to explore new options, and one that everyone is talking about right now is artificial intelligence. So just how big is this AI opportunity for Bitcoin miners?The shift from Bitcoin mining to AI computing might seem like a giant leap, but it's really not. Bitcoin miners already use a tremendous amount of computing power to solve the cryptographic puzzles required to mine Bitcoin. After the halving, they will attempt to shift some of that computing power to higher-margin AI computing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
