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07.11.2026 17:31:00
AI Stocks Are Falling; Bitcoin Is Holding Ground. Here's What Could Come Next.
It's been said that bull markets end when good news fails to boost prices, and that bear markets end when bad news fails to send prices lower. On that note, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is 33.7% above its bear market lows in late June. Most of the high-flying artificial intelligence (AI) value-chain stocks, on the other hand -- including Intel, Oracle, Micron Technology, and Sandisk -- are down by between 20% and 62% in the same period.
There are plenty of good reasons for those stocks to be down. Yet aside from emerging factors like questionable future demand for some of the technologies those companies make, all of those players, as well as Bitcoin, have faced a constant onslaught of geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty this year. Their diverging prices amid those shared headwinds mean that one thing in particular could be coming next.
Devisenkurse
|Name
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|%
|Dollarkurs
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1,114
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-0,0080
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-0,71
|Japanischer Yen
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176,545
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-0,3650
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-0,21
|Britische Pfund
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0,8345
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0,0003
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0,03
|Schweizer Franken
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0,9135
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-0,0023
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-0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
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8,734
|
0,0000
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0,00
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