07.11.2026 17:31:00

AI Stocks Are Falling; Bitcoin Is Holding Ground. Here's What Could Come Next.

It's been said that bull markets end when good news fails to boost prices, and that bear markets end when bad news fails to send prices lower. On that note, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is 33.7% above its bear market lows in late June. Most of the high-flying artificial intelligence (AI) value-chain stocks, on the other hand -- including Intel, Oracle, Micron Technology, and Sandisk -- are down by between 20% and 62% in the same period.

There are plenty of good reasons for those stocks to be down. Yet aside from emerging factors like questionable future demand for some of the technologies those companies make, all of those players, as well as Bitcoin, have faced a constant onslaught of geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty this year. Their diverging prices amid those shared headwinds mean that one thing in particular could be coming next.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,114
-0,0080
-0,71
Japanischer Yen
176,545
-0,3650
-0,21
Britische Pfund
0,8345
0,0003
0,03
Schweizer Franken
0,9135
-0,0023
-0,25
Hongkong-Dollar
8,734
0,0000
0,00
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:37 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08:42 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen