|
17.10.2024 19:49:00
Alabama man arrested in hack of SEC’s X account that sent bitcoin price skyrocketing
Prosecutors said Eric Council was part of a SIM-swapping scheme that granted him access to the SEC’s social-media account.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0835
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Japanischer Yen
|
162,4455
|
-0,2145
|
|
-0,13
|Britische Pfund
|
0,831
|
-0,0016
|
|
-0,19
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9389
|
0,0007
|
|
0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4194
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,02