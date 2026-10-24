On Oct. 15, OpenAI reported that one of its large language models in development went looking for disused Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets, found one, and then spent some of the funds, before going on to conceal the entire episode in the work product it compiled for its developers.

This cybersecurity incident is just the most recent one at the intersection of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, and it points to dark storm clouds ahead for crypto. Here's what you need to do and what you need to know if you hold crypto or hope to invest in it soon.

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