09.06.2026 10:15:00

Anthropic's AI Just Found a Bug That Sent Zcash Down 40% in 1 Day. Here's Why That's Bearish for Ethereum.

Anthropic released Claude Opus 4.8 to the public on May 28. Within 24 hours, a security researcher hired to audit Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) used the model to find a four-year-old vulnerability that sent the coin's price into a tailspin once it was disclosed on the night of June 5. In short, if exploited, the bug could have allowed the silent minting of an unlimited quantity of counterfeit ZEC, badly diluting the value of everyone else's coins. Zcash lost about 40% of its value overnight, and that's without the market having any evidence or confirmation that hackers ever actually counterfeited any coins.Days later, it still isn't clear whether the Zcash exploit was ever used to mint illicit coins. But the implications of this sequence of events will echo far beyond Zcash alone. The bigger story is that every chain whose value depends on smart contract code could soon be facing similar issues, and that's where a new bearish headwind for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) comes into play. Let's map out this emerging threat and determine what investors should do about it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,157
0,0034
0,30
Japanischer Yen
185,29
0,5400
0,29
Britische Pfund
0,8635
-0,0012
-0,14
Schweizer Franken
0,9209
0,0008
0,08
Hongkong-Dollar
9,0673
0,0265
0,29
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:52 Komplettverkauf bei Microsoft: Diese US-Aktien hält der Gates Foundation Trust im 1. Quartal 2026
08.06.26 Pershing Square-Depot im Umbau: Ackman kauft Microsoft und reduziert Google-Anteil
07.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
07.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 23
07.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angriffe zwischen Iran und Israel eingestellt: ATX sehr fest -- DAX höher -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich weitestgehend erholt
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen Gewinne. Anleger in Asien griffen am Dienstag fast allerorts beherzt zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen