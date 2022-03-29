Anticipation Around the Ethereum Merge Is Driving This Token Toward the Key $3,500 Level Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. However, Ethereum appears to be the top token right now in terms of investor interest, as this token surges higher once again today. As of 11:50 a.m. ET, Ethereum has surged 1.5% over the past 24 hours, bringing this token to within spitting distance of a key psychological level of $3,500 per token.Interestingly, Ethereum has been one of the more consistent winners over the past week, up 12% over the past seven days. Most of this gain appears to be attributable to the highly anticipated upcoming "Ethereum merge." Search interest for the Ethereum merge has skyrocketed of late, as investors look to understand what's going on with this foundational crypto network.