|
29.03.2022 18:45:11
Anticipation Around the Ethereum Merge Is Driving This Token Toward the Key $3,500 Level Today
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. However, Ethereum appears to be the top token right now in terms of investor interest, as this token surges higher once again today. As of 11:50 a.m. ET, Ethereum has surged 1.5% over the past 24 hours, bringing this token to within spitting distance of a key psychological level of $3,500 per token.Interestingly, Ethereum has been one of the more consistent winners over the past week, up 12% over the past seven days. Most of this gain appears to be attributable to the highly anticipated upcoming "Ethereum merge." Search interest for the Ethereum merge has skyrocketed of late, as investors look to understand what's going on with this foundational crypto network. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1154
|
0,0065
|
|
0,59
|Japanischer Yen
|
135,916
|
-0,3520
|
|
-0,26
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8495
|
0,0026
|
|
0,31
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0295
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,28
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,7296
|
0,0500
|
|
0,58
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZweifel in Bezug auf Ukraine-Verhandlungen: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen den Handel zur Wochenmitte leichter. Die US-Indizes bewegen sich lauf rotem Terrain. Mit Ausnahme von Tokio zogen die Märkte in Fernost am Mittwoch mehrheitlich an.