26.03.2026 21:51:00

Are Any of These Ethereum Competitors Buys in 2026?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may be down more than 20% in 2026, but so is just about every other Layer-1 blockchain network. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down 27%, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 21%, and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is down 22%.That leads to a tough question for crypto investors: Should they continue to put their faith in Ethereum, or should they move their money into one of these top Ethereum competitors and hope for a rebound? Here's a look at a few Ethereum rivals.With a market cap of $50 billion, Solana has emerged as the cream of the crop of top Ethereum rivals. While it has never lived up to its billing as a potential "Ethereum killer," it continues to display enormous promise. It's rapidly evolving from a blockchain best known for meme coins into something much more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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