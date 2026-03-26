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26.03.2026 21:51:00
Are Any of These Ethereum Competitors Buys in 2026?
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may be down more than 20% in 2026, but so is just about every other Layer-1 blockchain network. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down 27%, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 21%, and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is down 22%.That leads to a tough question for crypto investors: Should they continue to put their faith in Ethereum, or should they move their money into one of these top Ethereum competitors and hope for a rebound? Here's a look at a few Ethereum rivals.With a market cap of $50 billion, Solana has emerged as the cream of the crop of top Ethereum rivals. While it has never lived up to its billing as a potential "Ethereum killer," it continues to display enormous promise. It's rapidly evolving from a blockchain best known for meme coins into something much more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1538
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,22
|
-0,0200
|
|
-0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8653
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9167
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0293
|
-0,0003
|
|
0,00
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