04.02.2022 13:50:00
Are Bitcoin Loyalty Programs the Trend of the Future?
The restaurant industry was hit hard when the pandemic started. And although in most parts of the country restaurants have returned to semi-normal operations, many have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. An employee shortage and increased costs for things like face masks, partitions, and cleaning -- on top of shaky supply chains and rising food costs -- have forced many restaurants to get creative.Certain restaurant chains have started offering unique loyalty reward programs to incentivize spending, starting with Bitcoin. This cryptocurrency has gained traction with everyday consumers all the way to major banks and entire nations like El Salvador. It appears to be on its way to being accepted as a normalized currency, which shows in its growth. It's up about 10% year over year (YOY) and over 3,800% in the past five years ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
