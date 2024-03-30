|
30.03.2024 10:31:00
Are Spot Bitcoin ETFs Just the Beginning for Wall Street?
The new spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs are arguably one of the most important product launches on Wall Street in the past 30 years. In less than three months, they have already attracted nearly $30 billion from investors, and daily inflows on some days have been more than $1 billion.Over the short term, these new spot Bitcoin ETFs will help to popularize the idea of cryptocurrency as a stand-alone asset class that deserves a place in your portfolio. Over the longer term, they could serve as the gateway to entirely new types of crypto investment opportunities. Let's take a closer look.Most likely, Wall Street firms will continue to explore other types of crypto ETFs they can offer customers. If you think of the current batch of spot Bitcoin ETFs as the "vanilla" form of what Wall Street can offer, then we could soon see more exotic ETFs. There have already been applications for "inverse ETFs" that gain in value if the price of Bitcoin falls, as well as "leveraged ETFs" that enable investors to amplify their Bitcoin gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
