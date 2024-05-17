|
17.05.2024 13:49:00
Are Spot Bitcoin ETFs Millionaire Makers?
Over the course of its 15-year history, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up more than 18,000% and has made plenty of millionaires along the way. But what about spot Bitcoin ETFs?Approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2024, the 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs now available to investors make investing in Bitcoin as easy as buying a stock through your favorite brokerage. Gone are the days of having to navigate complex crypto exchanges and digital wallets.Now investors can give their portfolios the exposure to Bitcoin's unique millionaire-making abilities by simply buying an exchange-traded fund. But before doing so, it's crucial to understand what makes these ETFs differ from each other -- and which one is the best option to help you reach millionaire status as Bitcoin continues its journey of price appreciation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,087
|
0,0004
|
|
0,04
|Japanischer Yen
|
169,6
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,856
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,21
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,989
|
0,0042
|
|
0,43
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4807
|
0,0031
|
|
0,04
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.