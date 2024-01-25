|
25.01.2024 14:41:15
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Calls Bitcoin "1 of the Most Important Investments of Our Lifetime" in Recent Interview. Time to Buy?
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood doubled down on her views about the importance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) this week. In a video interview with CNBC on Tuesday, she discussed the introduction of 11 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on Bitcoin's real-time spot price. The new funds have lost some value in the early going, but she said she expected as much."This hasn't disturbed our point of view at all," Wood told CNBC. "We think this is one of the most important investments of our lifetimes. This is a global, rules-based monetary system. It's a very big idea, and we think it's the biggest of all the crypto ideas out there."Cathie Wood's Bitcoin engagement isn't new. She has been pounding the table about the largest and oldest cryptocurrency for years, suggesting lofty price targets such as $1.48 million per coin by the year 2030. Ark Invest's funds don't hold Bitcoin directly, relying on indirect investments such as mutual funds and crypto-oriented stocks instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0853
|
0,0006
|
|
0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
160,816
|
0,6660
|
|
0,42
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8544
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9379
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,26
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4809
|
0,0026
|
|
0,03
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.