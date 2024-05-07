|
07.05.2024 17:41:00
As Bitcoin ETFs Go Global, What It Mean for the Future Price of Bitcoin?
For the first four months of the year, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) investment thesis focused on the launch of the new spot Bitcoin ETFs in January. That made a lot of sense since they represent a potentially vast, untapped source of new money flowing into Bitcoin. As a result, Bitcoin soared from $45,000 in early January to a new all-time high of $73,750 in March.But now something entirely unexpected is happening. Investor inflows into the new Bitcoin ETFs are slowing, the recent debut of spot Bitcoin ETFs in Hong Kong fizzled, and the price of Bitcoin is down 20% from its March peak. So is it time to rethink the ETF investment thesis for Bitcoin?It's important to put the recent launch of the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs into a global context. If anything, the U.S. was late to the spot Bitcoin ETF party. Prior to the new Bitcoin ETFs launching in January, there were already more than a dozen other spot Bitcoin ETFs around the world, including in key markets such as Canada, Germany, and Brazil.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0755
|
-0,0016
|
|
-0,15
|Japanischer Yen
|
166,39
|
0,6400
|
|
0,39
|Britische Pfund
|
0,86
|
0,0026
|
|
0,30
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9773
|
0,0015
|
|
0,15
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4118
|
-0,0085
|
|
-0,10
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen schließen wenig verändert -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Märkte in Fernost schließen uneinig
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX verzeichneten am Dienstag Gewinne. An der Wall Street herrschte am Dienstag nur wenig Bewegung. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.