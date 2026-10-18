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18.10.2026 12:00:00
As Bitcoin Matures, Altcoins Face a Reckoning. Here's Which Ones Have a Real Use.
Among the biggest and most established altcoins, from XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) on down, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are the incumbents that show a real use case and a real investment thesis that doesn't depend on the next buyer being willing to buy at a higher price than the seller paid.
Other well-known altcoins like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) still have something to prove, and they might never prove it. CoinGecko research from early 2026 indicates that 53% of the tokens it tracked from mid-2021 through 2025 had already failed. Given that, here's how each altcoin's thesis holds up, with Bitcoin as the benchmark.
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1239
|
0,0020
|
|
0,18
|Japanischer Yen
|
177,62
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8436
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,21
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9253
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,26
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,8209
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
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