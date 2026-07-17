|
17.07.2026 11:36:00
Bad week for the ‘ants’ as ripple effects of Korean crash spread out across Asia
It was a bad week for “the ants,” as South Korea’s army of retail traders are known colloquially. 1.2 million of them were clobbered with margin calls. That’s more than 3% of the country’s adult population, illustrating the feverish extent of stock market speculation and the danger of leverage.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1438
|
-0,0009
|
|
-0,07
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,82
|
0,0100
|
|
0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8502
|
0,0010
|
|
0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9237
|
-0,0016
|
|
-0,17
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9674
|
-0,0025
|
|
-0,03
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