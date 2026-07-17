17.07.2026 11:36:00

Bad week for the ‘ants’ as ripple effects of Korean crash spread out across Asia

It was a bad week for “the ants,” as South Korea’s army of retail traders are known colloquially. 1.2 million of them were clobbered with margin calls. That’s more than 3% of the country’s adult population, illustrating the feverish extent of stock market speculation and the danger of leverage.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1438
-0,0009
-0,07
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185,82
0,0100
0,01
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0,8502
0,0010
0,12
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0,9237
-0,0016
-0,17
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8,9674
-0,0025
-0,03
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