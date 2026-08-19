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19.08.2026 18:02:00
Better Altcoin Buy: XRP vs. Ethereum
Altcoins, which are cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), are usually considered speculative and volatile investments. But they're also high-risk, high-reward tokens that could have much greater upside potential than Bitcoin. Two of the market's most closely watched altcoins are XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). Both altcoins have struggled over the past year as fears of interest rate hikes and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments, but will one recover faster than the other when the crypto market warms up again?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1711
|
0,0032
|
|
0,27
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,3
|
0,6200
|
|
0,34
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8576
|
-0,0008
|
|
-0,09
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,931
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1834
|
0,0265
|
|
0,29