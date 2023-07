Better Bitcoin Stock: Riot Platforms vs. Marathon Digital

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA) are two of the largest pure play Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners in America. Both stocks hit their all-time highs in 2021 as Bitcoin's price skyrocketed, but they stumbled over the past two years as rising interest rates crushed the cryptocurrency market.I compared these two stocks last June and called Riot the better buy because it faced fewer regulatory headwinds and had a healthier balance sheet. Riot's stock has risen nearly 150% since then, while Marathon's stock has advanced about 80%. Let's see why Riot outperformed Marathon -- and if it's still the better bet on the Bitcoin market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading