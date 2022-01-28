Better Buy: Bitcoin Below $35,000 or Ethereum Below $2,500?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Early morning, Saturday, Jan. 22. Freezing temperatures sweep across south Texas, reviving memories of Winter Storm Uri, which struck the state a bit less than a year ago. But there's a fiercer and more widespread winter storm blowing through now -- the crypto winter. About 4 a.m. Central Time, Houston residents toss and turn as icicles start to form on shingles that only a week ago were kissed by bright rays of 80-degree Texas sun. It's also at this time that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dips close to $34,000, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) falls to about $2,300, Solana falls below $90, and Cardano drops below $0.95. All four major cryptos are now down by roughly 50% from the all-time highs set just a few months ago, and several smaller altcoins have declines exceeding 75% in their rearview mirrors. With crypto prices approaching their 2021 summer lows, would investors today be better off buying Bitcoin for less than $35,000 or Ethereum below $2,500?Continue reading