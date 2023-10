Better Buy: Bitcoin or a Spot Bitcoin ETF?

Buzz is continuing to grow over the imminent launch of the first spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the U.S. market. This investment product is widely perceived to be bullish not only for Bitcoin, but also for the entire crypto industry. As a result, just about any bit of ETF-related news can send the price of Bitcoin soaring. On Oct. 23, for example, Bitcoin soared by $4,000 in a span of just 24 hours after a positive update from BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) on its planned Bitcoin ETF.But just because a spot Bitcoin ETF might be good for the overall crypto market doesn't mean that it's necessarily good for your portfolio. Here's a closer look at the pros and cons.For individual investors, the biggest advantage of a spot Bitcoin ETF is the lack of many of the biggest barriers to entry for crypto. You don't have to worry about creating an account with a cryptocurrency exchange. You don't have to worry about creating a blockchain wallet to hold your crypto. And you don't have to worry about crypto taxes, which can be hard to figure out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel