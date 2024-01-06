|
06.01.2024 13:45:00
Better Buy: Bitcoin or Ethereum?
After Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) soared by more than 150% last year, investors are now looking far and wide for cryptocurrencies that might be able to outperform Bitcoin in 2024. One intriguing candidate is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which is still the world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency with a whopping $270 billion market cap.While Ethereum might not get the same hype as Bitcoin, it's certainly worth a closer look, especially if some of the catalysts expected to push Bitcoin higher fail to materialize. Let's take a closer look.Just about everyone agrees that investor anticipation of a new spot Bitcoin ETF is the key factor pushing Bitcoin higher right now. The underlying logic makes sense: A new regulated financial product for investing in Bitcoin should attract money from both retail and institutional investors. If institutional investors with trillions of dollars of assets under management allocate just 1% of their portfolios to Bitcoin, that could result in literally tens of billions of dollars flowing into Bitcoin. That would almost certainly cause the price of Bitcoin to soar.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
