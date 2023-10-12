|
12.10.2023 13:23:00
Better Buy: Ethereum or Solana?
After carrying out The Merge last year, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the top-performing cryptos in 2023. It is up more than 30% over the first nine months of the year. However, a number of other cryptos with large market caps have turned in an even more impressive performance. For example, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), an Ethereum rival, is up a stunning 128% year to date. So, should you be buying Solana instead?To help answer that question, consider what's happening with institutional asset flows in the crypto market right now. According to CoinShares, a digital-asset investment firm that tracks the weekly inflows and outflows of digital assets, Solana has become the altcoin of choice for institutional investors. Based on an analysis of digital asset flows, institutional investors appear to be moving their money out of Ethereum and into Solana.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0513
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,17
|Japanischer Yen
|
157,282
|
-0,4180
|
|
-0,27
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8658
|
0,0012
|
|
0,14
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9478
|
-0,0084
|
|
-0,88
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,2245
|
-0,0120
|
|
-0,15
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.