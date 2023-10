Better Buy: Ethereum or Solana?

After carrying out The Merge last year, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the top-performing cryptos in 2023. It is up more than 30% over the first nine months of the year. However, a number of other cryptos with large market caps have turned in an even more impressive performance. For example, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), an Ethereum rival, is up a stunning 128% year to date. So, should you be buying Solana instead?To help answer that question, consider what's happening with institutional asset flows in the crypto market right now. According to CoinShares, a digital-asset investment firm that tracks the weekly inflows and outflows of digital assets, Solana has become the altcoin of choice for institutional investors. Based on an analysis of digital asset flows, institutional investors appear to be moving their money out of Ethereum and into Solana.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel