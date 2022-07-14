Better Buy: Ethereum vs. Shiba Inu

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have both taken center stage in the world of cryptocurrency. Ethereum is the world's second-biggest player by market value -- and has climbed more than 400% over the past five years. Shiba Inu is a newer player with a breed of dog as a mascot. It's become popular on social media and soared an eye-popping 45,000,000% just last year.Ethereum and Shiba Inu have declined so far this year along with the general cryptocurrency market. That creates an entry point for anyone interested in stepping into the crypto market -- or expanding positions there. So, which of these cryptos is a better buy right now? Motley Fool contributors Adria Cimino and Keith Speights present the buy case for each one.Adria Cimino (Ethereum): Ethereum already is a leader in two major areas -- decentralized applications (dApps) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). About 2,900 dApps run on Ethereum, State of the dApps data show. And Ethereum is the biggest player in the NFT market by sales volume, according to CryptoSlam. These areas are key because they play a significant role in reshaping the worlds of business and entertainment.Continue reading