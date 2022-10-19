|
19.10.2022 13:00:00
Better Buy: Ethereum vs. Solana
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are among the world's most popular cryptocurrencies. Ethereum is the market heavyweight. And Solana is a newer but very exciting player. Both progressed quite a bit over the past year in terms of gaining users and developers. And both have fallen in value along with the general cryptocurrency market this year.Considering future potential, which of these two crypto players makes the better buy after this year's losses? Motley Fool contributors Adria Cimino and Keith Noonan present the case for each one.Adria Cimino (Ethereum): Ethereum has dropped 64% so far this year -- even after a much-anticipated upgrade. But I view that as a buying opportunity. Ethereum has slipped along with the general cryptocurrency market. That's as investors turn to the safest investments amid today's economic worries.Continue reading
