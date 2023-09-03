03.09.2023 15:13:00

Better Buy: Ripple vs. Shiba Inu

Judging by the headlines they generate, you might think of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as a larger, more popular cryptocurrency than Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP). The XRP Official channel on X (formerly known as Twitter) has 382,000 followers with their eyes on Ripple's news and plans. Shiba Inu's Shibtoken account boasts 3.7 million X followers. The dog-themed crypto could make a claim for the popularity crown based on its social media presence alone.However, that's only true from a popularity standpoint. Ripple is absolutely a more serious business, and it shows in the cryptocurrency's financial metrics. The XRP token (commonly known as Ripple) comes with a much larger market footprint and more intense trading activity despite lacking social media muscle.But which cryptocurrency is the better buy today? Is it Shiba Inu, the dog-themed joke currency with a deceptively sophisticated technical platform? Or is it Ripple, the business-minded system for efficient international payments?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

