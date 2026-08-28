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28.08.2026 13:27:00
Better Buy: XRP (Ripple) vs. Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the better buy than XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), in my view. XRP has real utility and a far stronger case than many cryptocurrencies, but Bitcoin's value proposition is clearer and less dependent on one company turning product growth into lasting demand for its token.Now, admittedly, this is not the same as comparing two stocks, and valuing crypto is extremely subjective. There aren't really fundamentals to work from. At the end of the day -- much more so than stocks -- narrative is what matters.The bull case for XRP deserves to be taken seriously. Sending money across the globe can be a headache -- an expensive one. High fees and delays are commonplace -- whether you're an individual or a major financial institution. The reality is that much of the technology that underpins the modern banking system is outdated and inefficient.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1582
|
-0,0071
|
|
-0,61
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,44
|
-0,2900
|
|
-0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8561
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,16
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9377
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0802
|
-0,0530
|
|
-0,58
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