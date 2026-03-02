|
Better Buy in 2026: Bitcoin or Silver? The Answer Couldn't Be Clearer for Long-Term Investors.
If you're holding iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) in 2026, you already know that silver has had quite the moment, and it might not be over. In contrast, if you're holding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), you're probably wishing for the pain to stop, if only momentarily.But it's precisely this extreme divergence of sentiment that may tempt investors into a familiar mistake: Treating recent performance as a map for how the asset will perform for the next decade and beyond. Regardless of these last few months of price action, one of these assets is the better long-term pick, so let's examine the case for each.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
