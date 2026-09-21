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21.09.2026 10:57:00
Better Buy Right Now: Bitcoin vs. Dogecoin
In recent months, the crypto sector has begun to show signs of life after a brutal year that saw it slip into a crypto winter. Crypto has come under pressure as some long-term investors have begun taking profits, and bond yields have soared.
I also believe there was a dynamic in which the allure of artificial intelligence and, to an extent, quantum computing drew interest from high-growth, tech-oriented investors who had been interested in the crypto sector.
But in its relatively short existence, crypto has rebounded from countless sell-offs and crypto winters, only to make new highs, so that very well could play out again. Let's take a look at the differences between Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency, and the original meme coin, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1489
|
0,0006
|
|
0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
180,6055
|
0,5255
|
|
0,29
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8576
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9432
|
-0,0009
|
|
-0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0123
|
0,0053
|
|
0,06
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