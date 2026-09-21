21.09.2026 10:57:00

Better Buy Right Now: Bitcoin vs. Dogecoin

In recent months, the crypto sector has begun to show signs of life after a brutal year that saw it slip into a crypto winter. Crypto has come under pressure as some long-term investors have begun taking profits, and bond yields have soared.

I also believe there was a dynamic in which the allure of artificial intelligence and, to an extent, quantum computing drew interest from high-growth, tech-oriented investors who had been interested in the crypto sector.

But in its relatively short existence, crypto has rebounded from countless sell-offs and crypto winters, only to make new highs, so that very well could play out again. Let's take a look at the differences between Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency, and the original meme coin, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

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Name Kurs +/- %
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1,1489
0,0006
0,05
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180,6055
0,5255
0,29
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0,8576
0,0002
0,02
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0,9432
-0,0009
-0,09
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9,0123
0,0053
0,06
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