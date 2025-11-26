26.11.2025 02:21:00

Better Crypto Buy: XRP (Ripple) vs. Ethereum

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has a lot of momentum behind it, gaining more than 340% from the Nov. 2024 elections to Nov. 25, 2025. That's more than 15 times the growth Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) investors saw.But past performance doesn't tell us much about the future. The real question is which coin is likely to perform better now. To answer that, we need to understand the economics of both and, critically, which creates more value from network adoption.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1577
0,0007
0,06
Japanischer Yen
181,16
0,6217
0,34
Britische Pfund
0,8803
0,0015
0,17
Schweizer Franken
0,9338
-0,0003
-0,03
Hongkong-Dollar
9,0043
0,0080
0,09
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:52 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich überwiegend im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Mittwoch seitwärts. Asiens wichtigste Börsen verbuchten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen