|
06.03.2026 08:00:00
Better Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold for 10 Years or More: Bitcoin vs. Cardano
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) are investments that, in theory, serve two very different roles in a portfolio. One is the crypto sector's benchmark and a widely accepted digital store of value, whereas the other is a smart contract platform with a uniquely capable developer community and a meticulous development process.In that framing, both are arguably worth buying and holding for the next 10 years or more. But which one is the better option for most investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1599
|
-0,0010
|
|
-0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,1975
|
0,3075
|
|
0,17
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8667
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,33
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9016
|
-0,0051
|
|
-0,57
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0725
|
-0,0028
|
|
-0,03
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag abwärts. Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten am Freitag starke Abgaben das Bild. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.