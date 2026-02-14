|
14.02.2026 13:30:00
Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold for 10 Years: XRP vs. Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) aren't trying to win in the same game. One is competing to be the store of value asset that people trust when governments are printing money. The other is vying to be useful plumbing inside institutional financial workflows.During the next 10 years, those two assets are thus likely to perform very differently. Let's examine the case for buying and holding each of them, and figure out which one is better.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1872
|
0,0003
|
|
0,02
|Japanischer Yen
|
181,327
|
0,0370
|
|
0,02
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8692
|
-0,0021
|
|
-0,24
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9122
|
-0,0009
|
|
-0,10
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2735
|
-0,0010
|
|
-0,01
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.