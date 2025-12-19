19.12.2025 13:30:00

Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Now With $3,000: XRP (Ripple) vs. Monero (XMR)

If you're looking to allocate $3,000 to crypto, you've doubtlessly heard of assets like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Monero (CRYPTO: XMR), and you probably already understand that they're very different in terms of their goals and capabilities. But, with the chance of long-term growth potential for both, there's quite a lot to hash out before making a decision.Let's expedite that process by comparing them and determining which is going to be the better investment today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX beendet Handel auf Rekordhoch -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten zum Wochenende Gewinne. Die Wall Street legte kräftig zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

