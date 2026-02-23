|
23.02.2026 22:10:00
Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now With $2,000 and Hold for 5 Years: XRP vs. Bitcoin
If you're wondering about whether to invest $2,000 into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) for the purpose of a five-year hold, it's probably the case that both assets can do fairly well over that time. But that doesn't mean their odds of strong performance are equal, and the fact of the matter is that one of the pair is a bit more likely to take the prize.Let's compare and contrast these two coins to see why that is.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1787
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,25
|
0,0100
|
|
0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8739
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9133
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2165
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
