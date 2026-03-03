|
03.03.2026 22:00:00
Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now With $2,000 and Hold for 5 Years: XRP vs. Ethereum
It's a tall order to put $2,000 into crypto and not touch it for five years; there simply aren't many assets that are going to hold up over time.But the odds are very good that majors like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) will, at a minimum, exist five years from now. If their development roadmaps get implemented as planned, they'll probably even be worth more than they are now. So which one is the better choice to buy and hold with $2,000?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1613
|
-0,0076
|
|
-0,65
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,96
|
-0,9900
|
|
-0,54
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8696
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,28
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9085
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0638
|
-0,0778
|
|
-0,85
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX schließt deutlich unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigte sich sehr schwach. Der Dow präsentierte dich ebenfalls in Rot. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.