04.03.2026 04:15:00
Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Today With $3,000 and Hold for 7 Years: XRP vs. Bitcoin
Buying a cryptocurrency and then holding it for seven years is less about picking the flashiest chain of today, and more about picking the investment thesis that can inspire your conviction over time, survive your own boredom when the market is slow, and perhaps most importantly, survive a couple of gut-check drawdowns.So with $3,000 to allocate today, is it smarter to load up on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) if you're (hopefully) going to be holding whatever you pick through 2033?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
