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15.03.2026 13:00:00
Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Today With $3,000 and Hold for 7 Years: XRP vs. Ethereum
Seven years is an entire geological epoch in crypto, but if you're investing for the long term, it's just the first leg of the journey. Suffice it to say that leading crypto assets like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) have both changed tremendously during the past few years, let alone the better part of a decade.In the years to come, both coins have credible growth paths, but for a meaty investment of $3,000 and a plan for a seven-year hold, the most important question is about which ecosystem can absorb whatever comes next.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1417
|
-0,0101
|
|
-0,88
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,368
|
-1,1220
|
|
-0,61
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8636
|
0,0007
|
|
0,08
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,904
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,12
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9373
|
-0,0778
|
|
-0,86
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