10.03.2026 09:45:00
Bettors Give Bitcoin 4% Odds of Topping $150,000 by June -- Why the Market Is Still Playing Offense
If you're like many crypto investors, you might have already given up on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The world's most popular cryptocurrency is down a staggering 47% since October, and currently trades for just $72,000.However, there are a surprising number of investors still playing offense with Bitcoin. The easiest place to see this is in the prediction markets, where it's possible to place wildly bullish bets on the future price of Bitcoin.Right now, Polymarket traders are giving Bitcoin a 4% chance of topping $150,00 by June. And the outlook is much the same on Kalshi. There, prediction market traders give Bitcoin a 6% chance of topping $150,000 by the end of June.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
