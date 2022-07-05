|
05.07.2022 21:08:14
BHP enters commercial agreement to adopt MineHub blockchain platform in operations
MineHub Technologies (TSXV: MHUB) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a commercial agreement with the world’s largest miner, BHP (NYSE: BHP), under which BHP will subscribe to the MineHub platform and enterprise applications as a customer.MineHub is an enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing increased efficiency and transparency to supply chains. The platform connects parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared authentic and validated information secured by a global blockchain network. Related: Can blockchain help drive miners’ bottom line?The global team will work closely with BHP to support the adoption of the MineHub platform by BHP operations and its business network, the company said in a news release.“Our relationship with BHP has matured further with this step, reflecting the progress from pioneering and co-creating to a commercial service that has the potential to digitally support the sales operations of BHP and its customers,” Minehub CEO Arnoud Star Busman said in the statement. “It also represents a major milestone for both the mining & metals industry and for MineHub — for the industry it demonstrates the viability of a digital industry platform.”
