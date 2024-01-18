|
18.01.2024 22:00:06
Billionaire Jamie Dimon Refers to Bitcoin as a "Pet Rock," Saying It "Does Nothing." Here's 1 Crypto Use That He Thinks Could Be Worth It.
At a World Economic Forum event on Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon lobbed another criticism at Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Discussing the utility of the market-leading cryptocurrency, Dimon said, "I call it the Pet Rock."The comment was a reference to the short-lived Pet Rock fad that took off for a brief moment in the 1970s and made its creator a millionaire. It involved selling consumers a rock for $4 each that came in a custom cardboard box complete with ventilation holes (as if it were a live animal). You'd probably have a hard time selling leftover rock inventory these days (except maybe to a few memorabilia collectors).But while Dimon remains highly skeptical about the utility and value of Bitcoin, he does see compelling use cases for blockchain technologies. If the billionaire bank CEO is right, another top cryptocurrency could be a better buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0898
|
0,0023
|
|
0,21
|Japanischer Yen
|
161,389
|
0,2690
|
|
0,17
|Britische Pfund
|
0,858
|
0,0020
|
|
0,24
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9461
|
0,0019
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5193
|
0,0149
|
|
0,18
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.